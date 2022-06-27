Luis Suarez's future remains unclear at the moment. After deciding to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the last season the Uruguayan striker is still searching for a club but have several clubs interested in his services. The 35-year-old will become a free agent free agent and is moving closer to joining Argentinian outfit River Plate. Luis Suarez Posts Funny IG Story of Lionel Messi Taking a Nap, Pic Goes Viral.

Luis Suarez's contract with Atletico Madrid ends on June 30 and he will officially leave the club as a result. And according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the 35-year-old goal-scorer is closer to sealing a move to River Plate, which could be announced as early as this week.

It is understood that the club are still waiting for an official confirmation from the striker himself. However, River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo is relaxed about the situation. 'There are possibilities' said Gallardo when quizzed about the signing of the Uruguayan international.

'[Suarez] is an elite player, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. We made the attempt, he has the will, enthusiasm, it's good. ' the Argentinian manager said.

It is understood that River Plate's run in the Copa Libertadores will be crucial in influencing Luis Suarez's departure. The club's ability to advance to the next stage of the competition by beating Velez in the Round of 16 will help them persuade the 35-year-old.

A number of clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the Uruguayan international including former club Barcelona. Aston Villa, who are manager by Suarez's former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, are also in the running.

