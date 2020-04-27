Lukas Podolski Calls Ali Karimi Best Ever Iranian Football Player

Ali Karimi. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tehran, April 27: Former Bayern Munich and Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has said that Ali Karimi is the best ever football player in Iran's history, the Tehran Times daily reported on Monday. "My first year at Bayern, it was a pleasure to play with this legend Ali Karimi. He is the best ever from Iran," said Podolski, who played for Bayern Munich from 2006 to 2009, reports Xinhua news agency.

Karimi joined Bayern Munich in 2005 as a midfielder and scored three goals in 33 matches for the German giants. He became the third Iranian after Ali Daei and Vahid Hashemian to try his luck with Bayern. Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho Snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Picks 'El Fenomeno' as Best Ever.

Karimi is arguably one of Asia's greatest players, and is often listed as one of the greatest Iranian players of all time. Football in most parts of the world is stopped now due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

