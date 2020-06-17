Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-Ups for MCI vs ARS at Eithad Stadium

So after a gap of about three months due to coronavirus, we have the EPL 2019-20 coming back in action with the match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium and players from both sides are raring to go. In this article, we shall bring you the line-up for MCI vs ARS. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Now, we are quite clear that Man City and Arsenal both cannot contest for the Premier League title owing to their points on the EPL 2019-20 table. Man City is on number two but is clearly 25 points behind Liverpool but they battle for their pride and also the FA Cup and Champions League. Whereas, Arsenal is placed on number nine with 40 points in their kitty. MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match.

The last time the two teams met each other in December, City was on a thrashing mode and won the game 3-0. Pep Guardiola will surely have to battle with a few injury issues in their defensive department. However, the good news is that centre-back Aymeric Laporte has passed his fitness test and is ready for the match. Leroy Sane's addition to the squad will also be of added advantage. Kevin De Bruyne will also make a comeback.

Talking about Arsenal, they would not have major injury concerns. Calum Chambers was the only man who would miss out on the contest. He was suffering from a knee injury. Lucas Torreira has also recovered. summer signing Kieran Tierney is also fully fit and looks quite good before the resumption of EPL. Now, let's have a look at the probable lineups.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette

