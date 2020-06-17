Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-Ups for MCI vs ARS at Eithad Stadium

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 17, 2020 04:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Manchester City vs Arsenal, EPL 2019-20: Check Out Probable Line-Ups for MCI vs ARS at Eithad Stadium
during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo Credits: Getty)

So after a gap of about three months due to coronavirus, we have the EPL 2019-20 coming back in action with the match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium and players from both sides are raring to go. In this article, we shall bring you the line-up for MCI vs ARS. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Now, we are quite clear that Man City and Arsenal both cannot contest for the Premier League title owing to their points on the EPL 2019-20 table.  Man City is on number two but is clearly 25 points behind Liverpool but they battle for their pride and also the FA Cup and Champions League. Whereas, Arsenal is placed on number nine with 40 points in their kitty. MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match.

The last time the two teams met each other in December, City was on a thrashing mode and won the game 3-0. Pep Guardiola will surely have to battle with a few injury issues in their defensive department. However, the good news is that centre-back Aymeric Laporte has passed his fitness test and is ready for the match. Leroy Sane's addition to the squad will also be of added advantage. Kevin De Bruyne will also make a comeback.

Talking about Arsenal, they would not have major injury concerns. Calum Chambers was the only man who would miss out on the contest. He was suffering from a knee injury. Lucas Torreira has also recovered. summer signing Kieran Tierney is also fully fit and looks quite good before the resumption of  EPL. Now, let's have a look at the probable lineups.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arsenal Aymeric Laporte Calum Chambers Eithad Stadium Kieran Tierney Lucas Torreira Manchester City Manchester City vs Arsenal MCI vs ARS Pep Guardiola
You might also like
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of EPL Match
Football

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Kevin De Bruyne, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of EPL Match
Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of EPL 2019-20, Here Are Match Results of Last Five MCI vs ARS Football Games
Football

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of EPL 2019-20, Here Are Match Results of Last Five MCI vs ARS Football Games
Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Football

Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans to Avoid Gathering at Stadium As Premier League 2019–20 Returns Post COVID-19 Break
Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match
Football

MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match
English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited
Football

English Premier League 2019-20 Returns to Action After 100 Days Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Football Fans Excited
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks
Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Latest Update: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks
Manchester City 'Away Kit' 2020-21 Leaked Online, Expected to Release in July or August
Football

Manchester City 'Away Kit' 2020-21 Leaked Online, Expected to Release in July or August
Advertisement

Football Matches

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement