Not the best of results for a well-anticipated Manchester Derby as the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match at the Old Trafford ends in a goalless draw. With the result, Manchester City remained at the fifth position with 52 points and suffered a blow in terms of top four hopes. With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clear-cut chances. There were a few scattered chances in the second half but both goalkeepers made sure the goal was well protected. United remain languishing in 13th place with 38 points. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool Gets Title Boost as Arsenal Drops Points at Everton.

Manchester City and Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw

