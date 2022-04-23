Manchester City will have the opportunity to establish a lead at the top of the Premier League 2021-22 points table when they face Watford on Saturday, March 23. The match would be played at the Etihad Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's men are currently involved in an intense race for the Premier League title and they cannot avoid any slip-up, something that can cost them the top prize. Liverpool went to the top of the table with a 4-0 victory over archrivals Manchester United but they were replaced by City, who outplayed Brighton 3-0. A win here will take City four points clear. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta

The defending champions will miss the services of Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake and John Stones, owing to injuries. Ruben Dias is likely to make a comeback into the playing XI. Roy Hodgson's Watford meanwhile, will not have Cucho Hernandez, Samuel Kalu and Francisco Sierralta for this game. They will have William Troost-Ekong available for selection as the defender has resumed training. Watford, currently in the drop zone, lost their last game against Brentford.

When is Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Watford Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

