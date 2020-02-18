Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly Produces Sumptuous Skill Inside the Penalty Box Against Chelsea (Watch Video)

Eric Bailly Skill vs Chelsea (Photo Credits: Twitter/@UtdAidan)

Manchester United once again got the better of Chelsea in the Premier League as they won the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire. Eric Bailly returned to the United side for this match after a long injury lay-off and the Ivory Coast International was brilliant on his return. He kept Michy Batshuayi in check for the entire game and hardly let him have a chance at the goal while showing his skills inside the Red Devils penalty box to get out of tight situations. Chelsea 0–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2019–20: Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire Score As Red Devils Close Gap on Top Four.

This was the first time since the 1987-88 campaign that the record English champions have completed a league double over Chelsea and also completed a league double over the Blues without conceding a goal since 1964-65. This was the third time this season that Ole Gunnar has got the better of Frank Lampard – twice in Premier League and once in League Cup.

Meanwhile, the returning Eric Bailly put forward a huge claim for a regular spot in the starting XI with his performance on the night. The highlight being a classic Roulette turn inside his own box to get away from Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian left Luke Shaw for dead but Bailly was quick to close him down and produced a sumptuous skill to get himself out of a tricky situation.

Eric Bailly everyone. When fully fit he’s one of the best central defenders in the premier league, without a doubt African excellence pic.twitter.com/xge6JbMzuN — ‏ً (@UtdAidan) February 17, 2020

The match was a roller-coaster ride as both teams got the ball in the back of the net twice but Chelsea had their goals chopped off by VAR. Lampard and his side were surely upset with the decisions going against them as they fell to their seventh home defeat of the season, their most in a single campaign. With this win, United are just three points behind Chelsea and the top 4 spots.