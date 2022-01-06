Team Manchester United from an embarrassing 1-0 defeat against the Wolves in the Premier League 2021-22. Post this, there has been a constant chatter of how things are not going right in the dressing room for Ralf Rangnick's men. While the manager is trying his level best to keep the changing room intact, it is said that 11 players wish to quit the Red Devils. Many players are unimpressed with Rangnick's coaching and thus are losing the confidence of the players already. Jamie Redknapp Criticises Ralf Rangnick’s Tactics After Manchester United’s Loss to Wolves, Says, ‘I Think He’s Making Up Systems’.

Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson are already frustrated for not having enough game time. Henderson is desperate to play full time but the manager is in no mood to let him go. It's been a month since he has been a part of the Red Devils. Just like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rangnick is also facing the same accusations of keeping his favourites. A source on the condition of anonymity told a newspaper that the atmosphere in the dressing room is not quite good.

"It’s not good. The atmosphere is really bad and it looks like there are going to be big problems ahead for United," said the source. The Red Devils are placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team has played 19 games out of which they have won nine and lost six. The remaining matches have ended up with a draw. Manchester City leads the points table with 53 points in their kitty.

