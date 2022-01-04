Manchester United's season hit an all-new low on Monday when they faced a shock 0-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The visitors played well throughout and were rewarded for their performance when Joao Moutinho scored in the last 10 minutes of the game to seal a win for his side. This loss dented Manchester United's hopes of a top-four finish. Following this defeat, Jamie Redknapp lashed out at interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his tactics. The German coach was brought in as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement at Old Trafford but he has failed to bring about a change in Manchester United's fortunes as they now have 31 points from 19 games and are seventh on the points table. Manchester United 0–1 Wolves, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Joao Moutinho Scores As Red Devils Start New Year With Shock Defeat at Old Trafford

Rangnick has deployed a 4-2-2-2 formation with United, something that has not produced the desired results. "When you come here, you have to have the right players, it doesn't matter what system you play. Then he went to a three at the back, today he played 4-4-2 and at the end of it, I think he's making up systems. There was no real identity of how they were trying to play," he said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

The former Liverpool player further reckoned that United's performance in their defeat to Wolves was worse than how they played against Watford which ended in 1-4 defeat and Ole ended up losing his job.

"The Watford performance (losing 4-1 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game in charge) was a real low for Manchester United, but I'm sure the Manchester United fans will have looked today and thought, 'At least we'll look to be exciting going forward', but there was nothing today. They never had control of the game. When you watch Manchester City play and all the best teams, they have control in the midfield. United never had any control of that midfield today. Never once have they played passes to each other, they never had an ability to just take the sting out of the game, to get some confidence," he added.

He also suggested that United need a manager keeping in mind a long-term project, drawing reference to how Jurgen Klopp has changed things in Liverpool, restoring their status as one of the best teams in England. He stated,"It can't get any worse after that performance. It doesn't take a day or two days to make that change. These are unprecedented times. If he's your long-term project you need to give him time but you have to an idea of what you're doing. At Liverpool it took 30 years until you found Jurgen Klopp. Man United need to find their Klopp. I see too many players playing within themselves. You can't think you've made it in this game. The reason Man City are the best team is because they work harder than everyone else. Right now United are putting in these performances too often."

Rangnick is currently interim manager of Manchester United and after this season, he would take up a consultancy role within the club for two years. United next play Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on January 11 before taking on the same opponents in the Premier League four days later.

