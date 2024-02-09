Manchester United Great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived in India on his maiden visit for a three-city tour. He touched down in Bengaluru on Friday and was accorded a warm welcome by the fans gathered at the Kempegowda International Airport. Solskjaer's three-city tour starts with the 'Garden City' Bengaluru followed by Mumbai on February 10 and then it will conclude in New Delhi on February 11. UEFA Women’s Euro 2029: Sweden and Denmark Team Up To Bid for European Championship.

The Norwegian is a renowned name in the football world and enjoys a huge fanbase in India as well. The former Manchester United manager is also among the leading scorers for the club with 126 goals in 366 appearances for the club. His sensational last-minute winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich is still fresh in the memories of football fans across the world.

The three-city tour will witness an unfiltered and nostalgic-filled conversation with the football great as part of "An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer" where sports fans and football fanatics will get an opportunity to engage with the Manchester United Legend. Solskjaer came to visit India at the invite of Sports Entrepreneur Tilak Gaurang Shah, who is also the founder of India's largest quizzing company, Ace of Pubs.

