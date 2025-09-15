Mumbai, September 15: Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim remains adamant that he will not change his footballing philosophy after his team fell to a 0-3 defeat against Manchester City. The Red Devils were second best at the Etihad Stadium as Phil Foden’s first-half header and Erling Haaland’s second-half double gave Pep Guardiola’s side the victory in the Manchester Derby. Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Brace Fires Manchester City to 3–0 Win Over Manchester United in Manchester Derby; Phil Foden Shines On Return (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"I understand and accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United. There are a lot of things, you have no idea what happened during these months but I am not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man,” said Amorim.

Ruben Amorim Post Match Interview After Manchester Derby

"If you change your mind, it's the end of any coach" 🧠@GNev2 interviews Ruben Amorim. pic.twitter.com/dpVxYgEVNs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2024

After having finished 15th in the 2024-25 Premier League season, United have once again gotten off to a stuttering start in the new campaign. After having already been eliminated from the second round pf the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town, the Red Devils have only won one of their four league games this season.

United will now turn their attention to their league game against Chelsea next weekend at Old Trafford. Amorim also went on to send a message to United fans saying he will give his everything and that he is suffering more than them. Erling Haaland Draws Level With Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero For Most Goals In Premier League Manchester Derbies, Achieves Feat During Man City vs Man Utd PL 2025-26 Match.

"I understand how football is and results dictate all the narratives. We are doing better but the results don't show that. I understand the record and I understand the decision that comes with that. My message is I am going to give everything and do everything that is best for the club. Then it is not my decision, the last. Until I am here, I will do my best and I am suffering more than them,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).