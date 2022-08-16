Manchester United have had a disappointing start to their season with two defeats in their opening two games. Goalscoring had been a huge issue for Eri ten Hag's men at the start of the campaign and they are looking to address it and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha is one of the players linked with a move to Old Trafford. Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's Team Lose Again in Premier League 2022-23.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United have shortlisted Atletico Madrid and Brazil forward, Matheus Cunha, to lead the line at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old will cost the Premier League outfit in the range of €40m-€50 million.

It is understood that Matheus Cunha, who has four years left on his contract, is also keen on joining Manchester United as he looks to get regular game time under his belt with hopes of making it into Tite's Brazil squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Atletico Madrid signed the Brazilian for a fee of €30 million from Hertha Berlin last year. However, the Rojiblancos are looking to reduce their wage bill and will be willing to let the striker leave for a fee of between €40m-€50 million.

Matheus Cunha has been slowly integrated into the Atletico Madrid squad as he was mainly used as a substitute by Diego Simeone. The Brazilian made 29 appearances for the club scoring six goals and registering four assists. The 23-year-old also has seven caps for the Brazil national team.

Atletico Madrid are willing to let the Brazilian leave due to the wide array of forwards at their disposal. Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix have started the season well for Diego Simeone's outfit, who also have the likes of Angel Correal and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco at their disposal.

