Manchester United suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat against Brentford in an away game in the Premier League 2022-23 today. Dasilva, Ben Mee, Mathias Jensen and Bryan Mbeumo scored for the hosts as Brentford rattled a sloppy United side at home. This is the second defeat in a row for Erik ten Hag's side who are yet to open account in the Premier League points table. Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will next play against Liverpool in the league.

Check United vs Brentford result:

