Paul Pogba has made a brilliant start to the season with Manchester United and is now understood to be open to signing a new contract with the club. The French midfielder arrived in 2016 for a record fee but has failed to make the desired impact as inconsistent form and injuries have played a huge role in his second stint at Old Trafford. However, the world cup winner is now closer than ever to penning a new deal. Manchester United Players React After 4–1 Win Over Newcastle at Old Trafford in Premier League 2021-22.

According to a report from the Athletic, Paul Pogba is leaning towards agreeing on a new deal with Manchester United to extend his stay at the club. The French world cup winner is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League outfit and is yet to commit to renewal with heavyweights Real Madrid and PSG reportedly expressing their interest.

It is understood that Manchester United’s impressive summer recruitment has played a huge role in Paul Pogba considering an extension. The Premier League outfit strengthened in multiple departments, signings superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the transfer window.

Talks will continue between Manchester United and Paul Pogba’s representatives over a new deal and though no decision has been made yet, the midfielder appears to be interested in signing a new deal after the club’s sensational start to the season, where they have win three of their opening four games.

Paul Pogba himself has been in sensational form so far as the French midfielder has registered seven assists in four Premier League games. And with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, the 28year-old is expected to significantly improve his goal contributions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).