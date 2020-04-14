Marouane Fellaini Discharged from Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment

Marouane Fellaini (Photo Credits: AFP)

Beijing, April 14: Belgian football player Marouane Fellaini was on Tuesday discharged after spending weeks in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.

Fellaini's Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng said in a statement that the 32-year-old was deemed to have recovered and discharged.

"Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today," said the club in a brief statement.

The former Manchester United and Everton star said on March 22 that he had tested positive for coronavirus having just returned to China.

Fellaini has been playing in China since February last year after joining Shandong from United for a reported 7.2 million Euros. His positive test spelt a blow to the CSL's chances of restarting the season. Their initial start date of February 22 was postponed.

Fellaini played for several Belgian clubs before moving to Everton in 2008. After five years at Everton, he arrived at Old Trafford in 2013, and made 177 appearances throughout with 22 goals to help the Reds to win four trophies -- the Emirates FA Cup, FA Community Shield, League Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The Belgian international has been capped over 80 time since 2007 and played in the 2008 Olympics, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2016, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping Belgium to the third place in Russia.