Suspended Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been granted bail and released after being charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour on Wednesday, October 19. The player was arrested earlier in January this year when pictures of his assault on his girlfriend emerged online. On Saturday, he was re-arrested after he allegedly breached the conditions of his bail.

Greenwood was not present at the hearing of his bail application, which took place in a private court in Manchester. The bail that has been granted to Greenwood, has the condition that he has to stay at a particular address in Bowdon and cannot contact the complainant and witness in this case. Greenwood was remanded in custody till Monday. After the England striker's arrest earlier this year, he was suspended by Manchester United indefinitely. The club subsequently removed his profile from their website and app. The player also lost his sponsorship deals.

He continues to be suspended by the Red Devils until the outcome of the judicial process is revealed. The charges of rape, coercive behaviour and assault are related to the same woman, identified as Harriet Robson, who was his girlfriend. The attempted rape and bodily harm reportedly took place in October and December 2021 respectively. November 2021 to October 2022 is said to be the time period when the controlling and coercive behaviour took place where Greenwood reportedly accessed the complainant's social media accounts and was also said to have made derogatory comments about her.

