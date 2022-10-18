As confirmed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Jota sustained an injury in the calf muscle against Manchester City and had to be taken off in the added time. The injury is considered serious and will keep him sidelined for a fair amount of time, including the World Cup month.

Diogo Jota Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup,2022 in Qatar

Jürgen Klopp confirms Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after picking up a muscle injury against Manchester City 💔 pic.twitter.com/2ip78IqZMw — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 18, 2022

