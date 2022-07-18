Bayern Munich are close to securing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. The Durch international has been one of the star performers for the Bianconeri in recent years since his move from Ajax but is now set to move to the Bundesliga champions as negotiations have reached the final stages. Transfer Window 2022: From Robert Lewandowski to Lisandro Martinez, Seven Completed Moves So Far.

According to a report from Goal, Bayern Munich and Juventus are set to reach an agreement on the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt. It is understood that a fee of around €80 million including add-ons has been agreed upon between the two teams for the Dutch international.

Juventus know that they will be short in the defensive department after the departure of the 22-year-old centre-back but are moving quickly in order to find replacements. Villareal's Pau Torres, Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina and Arsenal's Gabriel are on the shortlist.

It is understood that the new bid was accepted by Juventus this weekend. Bayern Munich are expected to pay an initial fee of €70 million plus €10 million in add-ons for the Dutch international, who arrived in Turin in 2019 from Ajax.

Juventus were holding out for a higher fee for the Netherlands defender but decided to accept after it became clear that Matthijs de Ligt wanted to join the German giants. Bayern Munich want the Dutchman to join the pre-season quickly and be available for the season opener in August.

