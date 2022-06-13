PSG have reportedly decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after just one season. According to a report from The Athletic, the decision is said to be mutual with both parties keen on parting ways. The decision is said to have been made last week when the Argentine met up with the higher officials of the club. PSG also showed Leonardo the exit door and hired Luis Campos as football advisor a few days ago. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Manchester United, PSG Join Barcelona In Race To Sign Polish Striker

Pochettino, whose contract was set to expire at 2023, had a decent spell at PSG but his biggest disappointment was losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Despite having a first-leg advantage, a Karim Benzema special saw Real Madrid oust the French giants out of the competition, for which they had assembled a star-studded squad last season.

A lot of candidates are being considered as Pochettino's replacements, with Nice's Christopher Gatlier and Zinedine Zidane. However, the latter's camp has denied such reports. Galtier is said to have a good relationship with Campos and that might help in roping his services at Parc des Princes. PSG recently tied down Kylian Mbappe to a new contract amidst strong interest from Real Madrid.

