Last night Liverpool's match against Arsenal at Anfield turned out to be quite a nasty affair. Usually, we see the players getting into a spat with each other but this time it was the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who were seen exchanging verbal blows on the touchline and eventually both were shown a yellow card by the referee. The incident happened after Sadio Mane's goal in the 39th minute. So the Arsenal manager Arteta felt that Mane had raised an elbow. Liverpool Thrashes In-Form Arsenal in EPL 2021-22, The Reds Registers 4-0 Win Over The Gunnars (Watch Video Highights).

Mane challenged Takehiro Tomiyasu and this resulted in a clash between both managers. The Arsenal officials had even held Arteta from getting into a nasty argument with Klopp. Needless to say that the referees jumped into the fight and eventually both managers were given a yellow card for their behaviour. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Video:

The Reds dominated the game and they walked away with a 4-0 win over the Gunnars. The home team won the match 4-0 with Sadio Mane, Diago Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino and scored goals for the side. Liverpool even dominated the possession and had the ball for 63 per cent of the time and the rest 37 per cent was held by the Arsenal. The Reds took 19 shots out of which nine of them ended up being on target. The Gunnars took five shots and three of them ended up being on target.

