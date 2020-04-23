Mohamed Salah Flaunts his Abs in a Shirtless Picture, Gets Hilariously Trolled by Dejan Lovren & Ahmed Hassan Kouka

Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren (Photo Credits: Getty)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shared a shirtless picture of himself. The Egyptian striker was seen flaunting his well-chiselled body as his abs were on a display. Little did he know that he would get trolled by his own teammates by Dejan Lovren and Ahmed Hassan Kouka. With no live matches, the footballers are at their respective homes amid the outspread of the coronavirus. Most of them are very active on social media and Mohamed Salah is no different. The Egyptian footballer keeps updating his social media accounts once in a while and keeps in touch with his fans. . Mohamed Salah Hilariously Trolled by Dejan Lovren in his new Instagram post Ahead of Liverpool vs Burnley, EPL 2019.

Now, yesterday shared a picture of himself and looked dapper in a shirtless snap. Needless to say that that the snap made netizens droll over his well-chiselled abs. But Salah’s teammates were in a different mood. Dejan Lovren who plays with Salah at Liverpool said, “So you have photo sessions at home.” The comment left the netizens in splits. Whereas, Ahmed Hassan Kouka who rubs shoulders with Salah in the national team of Egypt wrote, “Breathe bro.” You can check out the snapshot below:

Mohamed Salah's picture on Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is not the first time that Dejan Lovren has trolled his teammate. A little long ago he had poked fun at Salah for his hairstyle when they appeared for an interview for Liverpool. Salah and Lovren were asked to pick between cats and dogs. The Egyptian picked cats over dogs. “Cats. I have two one in my head and the other in my heart.” Little did the 26-year-old know that his Liverpool teammate will come up with yet another hilarious reply only to troll him. Lovren said, “The hair of cat looks like your hair.” Salah took the comment sportingly and said that he takes this as a compliment.