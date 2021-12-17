Liverpool took on Newcastle last night in EPL 2021-22 match and the Reds registered a 3-1 win. The match was held at Anfield. Diago Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent-Alexander Arnold were the goalscorers for the team. With this, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool scripted prolific records. Liverpool FC registered 2,000 EPL wins and became the first team to do so in the top-flight. With this, Salah scored in 15 consecutive Premier League games with a goal or assist and equalled the all-time record set by James Vardy. Diago Jota, Mohamed Salah & Trent-Alexander Arnold Score for Liverpool, Reds Register 3-1 Win Against Newcastle in EPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

Also, this was the Egyptian's fifth goal against Newcastle. Diago Jota scored a goal at the 21st minute of the match and then four minutes later Salah chipped in. Trent Alexander-Arnold later at the 87th minute banged the net with a screamer and led the team to a stunning 3-1 win. Salah has so far scored 15 goals this season from 17 appearances in the Premier League. Also, this was his 22nd goal in the season so far. Team Liverpool shared the video of his goal and also his record.

Liverpool:

15 consecutive @PremierLeague games with a goal or assist for @MoSalah 🤯 This fella is special 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/mD6kVFOzjb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021

Another

The first player to score in 5️⃣ Anfield league games in succession against Newcastle 🇪🇬👑pic.twitter.com/9KcnAlpVQf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021

Salah was substituted from the game only when there were about 15 minutes left for the match. Jurgen Klopp also praised Mo Salah in the post-match conference and called him the best player in the world.

