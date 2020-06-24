Manchester United will lock horns with Sheffield United in the English Premier League 2019-20 on Wednesday (June 24). The match will be played at Old Trafford and both teams must leave no stones unturned to clinch the encounter. Both the sides haven’t got favourable results from their last encounters and they will aim to bounce back in a forthcoming clash. Harry Maguire and Co’s last encounter was against Tottenham Hotspur which resulted in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Sheffield lost to Newcastle United by 0-3 in their last match. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, mid-fielders and strikers for MUN vs SHF match. Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea’s Not the Same, Got to Go Back to Basics: Gary Neville.

With 46 points from 30 games, Manchester United are placed at fifth position in the points table. On the other hand, Sheffield have taken the eighth position with 44 points from 30 games. Hence, Oliver Norwood and Men can pip the Manchester team in the team standings with a thumping defeat. Lys Mousset and John Fleck will certainly be critical to Sheffield’s success. On the other hand, David de Gea and Paul Pogba will play a vital role for the red devils. Meanwhile, let’s look at the ideal DreamXI for the upcoming Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) should be your keeper for this game.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Jack Robinson (SHF) should be the four defenders in your Dream11 team.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Oliver Norwood (SHF) are the ideal choice for midfielders.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining three slots in your team can be filled by Oli McBurnie (SHF), Lys Mousset (SHF) and Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Jack Robinson (SHF), Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Oliver Norwood (SHF), Oli McBurnie (SHF), Lys Mousset (SHF) Marcus Rashford (MUN)

Paul Pogba will be raring to come good in the upcoming match and hence, he should be picked as the captain of the team while his teammate Bruno Fernandes can be named as vice-captain.

