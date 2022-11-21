The Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been announced as Louis Van Gaal returns to manage the Dutch side after the 2014 World Cup run. The Netherlands are the only team who has played the most World Cup finals without winning the world title. They are the three-time runner-ups and once in 2014, they finished third in the competition. Boss Louis Van Gaal has selected his 26-man roster for the Qatar edition and the squad is filled with big names from the top European clubs. Liverpool’s star defender Virgil Van Dijk will most probably be leading the team in the World Cup. On the vast Dutch defense line, once again Daley Blind will be seen playing on one side and the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries on the other. Barcelona duo De Long and Memphis Depay will also be making their appearance. England, Germany, Denmark and Other European Teams to Ditch OneLove Arm Band at FIFA World Cup 2022

After missing out on the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, the Netherlands will be once again making their appearance and will aim to pass their threshold as the team has tremendous potential. Netherlands are in Group A along with the hosts Qatar, Senegal, and Ecuador and will fancy their chances of progressing toward the knockout round.

Netherlands schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup: Group A Fixtures

November 21, 2022 Netherlands vs Senegal November 25, 2022 Netherlands vs Ecuador November 29, 2022 Netherlands vs Qatar

Netherlands players to watch out at FIFA World Cup 2022

Memphis Depay Frenkie de Jong Tyrelle Malacia Virgil van Dijk Steven Bergwijn

Netherlands 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax) Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Mathijs de Ligt (Bayern München), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp FC), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş JK)

