Captains of seven European teams England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear 'OneLove' armbands at the Football World Cup 2022 after pressure from FIFA. It was reported that FIFA will issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband which was introduced to support LGBTQ rights.

