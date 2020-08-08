Cristiano Ronaldo scored a couple of goals last night in the round of 16, Champions League 2019-20. Records were broken in galore by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but that wasn't enough to save Juventus from getting eliminated from the Champions League. Poor tactics, bad defence and a lot more dominated the match like always. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick enough to notice the same and post reactions on social media. They went on to hail Ronaldo who left no stone unturned to win the tie but went on to lash out at the team and manager Maurizio Sarri. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Most Goals in a Single Season for Juventus, Reaches More Milestones During Champions League 2019-20 Clash Against Lyon (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, the match began with Lyon converting a penalty into a goal within the first 12 minutes of the match. Lyon already had an upper as they stepped on to the Allianz Training Center leading 1-0 in aggregate. Soon Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal at the 43rd minute and then scored a screamer at the 60th minute. But Lyon won on away goals and the netizens reacted about the same. They hailed CR7 but slammed Sarri and Juventus. Check out the tweets below:

Sarri should leave

Feel sad for CR7

Another one

Real Madrid

Last one

Ronaldo shattered a lot many records during the match but that wasn't enough to save them from the Champions League 2019-20. Lyon qualified for the round of eight for the first time since 2010.

