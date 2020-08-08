Cristiano Ronaldo scored a couple of goals last night in the round of 16, Champions League 2019-20. Records were broken in galore by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but that wasn't enough to save Juventus from getting eliminated from the Champions League. Poor tactics, bad defence and a lot more dominated the match like always. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick enough to notice the same and post reactions on social media. They went on to hail Ronaldo who left no stone unturned to win the tie but went on to lash out at the team and manager Maurizio Sarri. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Most Goals in a Single Season for Juventus, Reaches More Milestones During Champions League 2019-20 Clash Against Lyon (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, the match began with Lyon converting a penalty into a goal within the first 12 minutes of the match. Lyon already had an upper as they stepped on to the Allianz Training Center leading 1-0 in aggregate. Soon Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal at the 43rd minute and then scored a screamer at the 60th minute. But Lyon won on away goals and the netizens reacted about the same. They hailed CR7 but slammed Sarri and Juventus. Check out the tweets below:

He’s playing with a dog sh*t squad. — Jean Yamb (@JeanYamb) August 7, 2020

Sarri should leave

Sarii should leave @juventusfc . He ruined the chances of @Cristiano and @juventusfc winning the @ChampionsLeague . Never had a perfect combination and couldn’t come up with any winning strategy. How much can one man @Cristiano do. No support from any other team player. #JuveOL — Er_Ash (@Er_AkshayT) August 7, 2020

Feel sad for CR7

Blame Sarri Blame the Juve players not Ronaldo.. These lots are useless footballers, I feel sad for Ronaldo — Olorunfemi (@adepojutunde0) August 7, 2020

Another one

Take away cr7. Juventus will turn into Watford — PRINO KANTANKA👑🚨 (@prinokantanka) August 7, 2020

Real Madrid

Juventus needed a better coach and real Madrid needs Ronaldo. This club is a joke. You want trophies, then you sign a coach with only one trophy in the whole of his long career. Poor decision. — Daramola Samuel (@SODaramola) August 7, 2020

Last one

JUVENTUS DONT DESERVE CRISTIANO RONALDO. YOU MADE A BIG MISTAKE ON LETTING ALLEGRI GO. SARRI IS TRASH. — IMAREVA (@IMAREVA1) August 7, 2020

Ronaldo shattered a lot many records during the match but that wasn't enough to save them from the Champions League 2019-20. Lyon qualified for the round of eight for the first time since 2010.

