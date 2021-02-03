Neymar Jr on several occasions has been amidst the news due to his constant partying but the Brazilian has no intentions of changing his nature anytime soon. The 28-year-old since his arrival at the Paris club has been one of the best players in the world but has also garnered negative attention due to his off-field antics. Neymar Jr Expresses Desire To Continue at PSG, Urges Kylian Mbappe To Remain at Paris Giants.

The Brazilian star and thrown parties on several occasions which have attracted several A-list celebrities and players but were deemed by former boss Thomas Tuchel as an ‘unwelcome’ distraction. Neymar had recently been accused of hosting a New Year's party in Brazil amid the coronavirus pandemic but the 28-year-old has denied any links to that event.

Due to such actions, Neymar has been accused of being ‘immature’ and not taking his job seriously but the Brazilian has dismissed such tag and said that he is aware of his responsibilities at the Parisian club but has also vowed to ‘never stop partying’. ‘So, who doesn't like to party? Everyone likes to have fun. I know when I can go, I know when I can do it, when I can't,’ the 28-year-old told ESPN.

‘Contrary to what people think, that I'm immature, that I don't know what I do. I've been in football for several years. If you stay 100 per cent with your head focused on just playing football, in my opinion, you end up exploding, It is my time to relax, to be calm... I will never stop doing it.’ Neymar added.

Neymar will be back in action when PSG take on Nimes at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will be aiming to bounce back after losing their first game under him last weekend, with Neymar scoring twice from the penalty spot in a 3-2 defeat at Lorient.

