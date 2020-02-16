‘Neymar Jr Back to Camp Nou?’ Atleast That’s What Barcelona’s Hacked Account Claims!

Neymar Jr (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now, there have been rumours about Neymar Junior wanting to make a comeback at Camp Nou. There were rumours about Lionel Messi also wanting Neymar back into the squad after they bought Antoine Greizmann last summer. Cut to present, Barcelona who won the game against Getafe 2-1 were in for a rude shock. The official Twitter account of the Catalan Giants was hacked and the hackers claimed that Neymar Jr was going to make a comeback to Camp Nou. Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi Pair up to Net the First Goal For Barcelona Against Getafe (Watch Video).

A group of hackers called 'OurMine' made the comment and set the Internet buzzing as they claimed to have read the private conversation of the Catalan Giants. “Well, we read some private messages and it looks like Neymar will be back here” the hackers tweeted from Barcelona's hacked account. A snap of Neymar’s kit was also shared on social media. Check out the picture below:

Neymar Jr coming back to Barcelona (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The official account of Barcelona shared a tweet and said that their accounts were hacked. The team will launch a cyber audit for the same.

FC Barcelona will conduct a cybersecurity audit and will review all protocols and links with third party tools, in order to avoid such incidents and to guarantee the best service to our members and fans. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may have caused. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2020

Team Barcelona won the game last night by 2-1 against Getafe FC. It was Antoine Griezmann who netted the first goal of the match which was assisted by Lionel Messi at the 33rd minute. Six minutes later, Sergi Roberto was the one who netted the second goal of the match.