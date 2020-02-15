Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi Pair up to Net the First Goal For Barcelona Against Getafe (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann (Photo Credits: Getty)

For a while now, there have been speculations about Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi having a sour relationship. A few days ago there were reports that Antoine Griezmann blaming Messi for his poor performance at the club. It was said that Griezmann had mentioned to his near and dear ones that Messi was quite jealous of him. Both Messi and the former Atletico Madrid player rubbished the report and here was one more instance that showed that there is no rivalry between the duo. The two paired up to net the first goal for the Catalan Giants, The video of the goal went viral on social media. Barcelona and Its Fans Troll Allan Nyom After the Getafe Defender Fouls Samuel Umtiti and Still Remains Goalless.

The first goal was netted at the 33rd minute of the game. Defender Samuel Umtiti played the ball into the Messi and he passed it on to Griezmann and put the team on 1-0. The goal was netted shortly after Allan Nyom fouled Umtiti. The video of the stunning goal went viral on social media as Messi assisted the former Atletico Madrid player. The second goal was netted in the next six minutes of the game by Sergi Roberto. Check out the video of the goal below

Messi needed just one touch to open that defence. Sleek! Good finish from Antoine Greizmann pic.twitter.com/owK8oBHZ0o — - (@OlayinkaSuraj) February 15, 2020

Talking about the game, the Catalan Giants won the match 2-1 and are now placed on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table. The team has so far played 24 matches and has won 16 games. The Catalan Giants have lost four games and ended an equal number of matches with a draw.