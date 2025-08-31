Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Nottingham Forest will take on West Ham United in the matchweek three fixture of the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Premier League fixture will be held at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest started their Premier League campaign on a good note. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Lead Standings As Manchester United Enter Top 10 in Points Table.

In their opening fixture, the Forest defeated Brentford and then secured a draw against Crystal Palace in the very next league fixture of the new season. West Ham United, on the other hand, lost both of their Premier League 2025-26 matches. The Hammers are eliminated from the EFL Cup after their loss in the second round of the tournament. West Ham United will be under pressure when they face Nottingham Forest in the next fixture of the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Match Details

Match Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Date Sunday, August 31 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue City Ground Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select 1 (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

West Ham will take on Nottingham Forest in their Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham will be hosted at the City Ground and will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2025-26: Late Surge from Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah Powers Liverpool to 4-2 Win over Bournemouth in Season Opener.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For Nottingham Forest vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).