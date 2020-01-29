ODS vs FCG Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Ferran Corominas Takes a Penalty Against Odisha FC (Photo Credits: ISL)

FC Goa will aim for the top while hosts Odisha FC will hope to consolidate its fourth place in ISL 2019-20 points table when they face each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 6 on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. Fans, who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong fantasy team for the ODS vs FCG match in ISL 6. Odisha were thrashed by Bengaluru FC in their last ISL match while FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters. But despite their humiliation in Bengaluru Odisha have been dominant at home and will look to extend the four-match winning home run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips and suggestions to build a strong Dream11 team for ODS vs FCG can scroll down. Odisha FC Vs FC Goa - Live Football Score.

In six matches at home, Odisha FC have won four and drew and lost one each from the other two. All of their four wins have come in their last four home matches in which Josep Gombau’s side have scored nine times. Their only home defeat came against Bengaluru, who completed a league double over Odisha with a 3-0 win last win. Odisha have already lost striker Aridane Santana – their top goal-scorer – for the season while defenders Shubham Sarangi and Carlos Javier Delgado are suspended for the FC Goa clash. Marcos Tebar was also forced off with an injury in the Bengaluru defeat and is a major doubt for the encounter.

For FC Goa, midfielder Ahmed Jahouh is suspended against Odisha FC after accumulating four yellow cards but the others, including Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas, have been in terrific form and will hope to win big to reclaim the top spot. They are tied with table leaders ATK on points but are second on goal difference. They were beaten 2-0 by ATK in their previous away fixture and have an away record of seven games, three wins and two draws and defeats each.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Goalkeepers – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for the ODS vs FCG ISL 2019-20 clash.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Defenders – Moturda Fall (FCG), Narayan Das (ODS) and Serinton Fernandes (FCG) will man the three-man defence.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Midfielders – Both teams will miss some key midfielders owing to suspensions. Vinit Rai (ODS), Jerry Mawhmingthanga (ODS), Xisco Hernandez (ODS), Hugo Boumous (FCG) and Brandon Fernandes (FCG) should be picked as the midfielders for this fantasy side.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Forwards – With Aridane Santana injured and ruled out for the season, Manvir Singh (FCG) will partner Ferran Corominas (FCG) as the two strikers upfront.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction: Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Moturda Fall (FCG), Narayan Das (ODS), Serinton Fernandes (FCG), Vinit Rai (ODS), Jerry Mawhmingthanga (ODS), Xisco Hernandez (ODS), Hugo Boumous (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Manvir Singh (FCG) and Ferran Corominas (FCG).

Ferran Corominas (FCG) should be selected as the captain for this fantasy team while Xisco Fernandez (ODS) should be picked as vice-captain. FC Goa thrashed Odisha FC 3-0 at home when both these sides met earlier in ISL 6 with Corominas scoring a brace and Brandon Fernandes finding the net. Odisha will want revenge at their own fortress,