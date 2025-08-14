The 2025-26 football season has commenced with the FA Community Shield and the first round of the League Cup or the English Carabao Cup are also getting staged. The Carabao Cup is the EFL’s cup competition and is one of the three major honours of the domestic football season. The Carabao Cup features all Clubs from the EFL and Premier League in a knock-out format across seven rounds, with the semi-finals being played over two legs. Premier League clubs enter the competition in Round Two with clubs that have qualified for the Champions League or Europa League joining in Round Three. The competition culminates in a final at Wembley Stadium, with the winner qualifying for the subsequent season’s Europa League. On Which Channel EPL 2025–26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available?? How To Watch Premier League Football Matches Live Streaming Online?

Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup, There are also two all-Premier League ties. Bournemouth will host Brentford while Wolves play West Ham when the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition enter the Carabao Cup in the second round. The Carabao Cup commenced from August 6 and as the first round matches continue, it will resume on August 20 with the remainder of the first round games. Meanwhile, fans eager to know where they can watch the English Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming will get the entire information here.

How to Watch English Carabao Cup 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately there is no official broadcast partner of the English Carabao Cup in India and the EFL Cup live telecast viewing options will not be available in India . Well, it means, fans will not get the live telecast viewing option for the English Carabao Cup 2025-26 on their TV channels. For English Carabao Cup online viewing options, read below. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 1 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Where to Watch English Carabao Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

Despite the absence of an official TV broadcaster in India, FanCode will provide English Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming in India. Fans who are keen on watching English Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming in India can do so on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a subscription pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).