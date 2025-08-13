Fans are in for some jaw-dropping football action as the EPL (English Premier League) is back with another exciting season, which will see some of the top clubs in England battle it out for the Premier League title. The EPL last season proved to be an absolute thriller and although Liverpool won the title with a massive 10-point gap over Arsenal, the excitement that the title race brought was immense. Manchester City and Chelsea secured third and fourth place finishes respectively on the EPL 2024-25 points table. Needless to say, the English Premier League is arguably the most followed football league in the whole world and fans in India will look forward to finding out on which channel the EPL 2025-26 live telecast in India will be available, along with online viewing options of the competition. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Liverpool are the defending champions in the Premier League, having pipped Arsenal to win the EPL title last season. Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team finished in second place twice in consecutive seasons and this time, they would be desperate to go all the way. Defending champions Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the first match of EPL 2025-26 on August 16, with gameweek one featuring some mouth-watering clashes, the biggest of them being Manchester United vs Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17. All clubs have added reinforcements to their respective squads and now, it is time for the action in the Premier League to begin on the pitch. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 1 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

How to Watch EPL 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League in India and they have been providing EPL live telecast in India for quite some time now. Well, that would continue as fans can watch the EPL 2025-26 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For EPL 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch EPL 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide EPL 2025-26 live streaming in India. Fans who are keen on watching EPL 2025-26 live streaming in India can do so on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

