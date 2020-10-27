Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of the club’s UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage match against Juventus after suffering a hamstring injury in El Clasico. Coutinho, who played the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid, has suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg and will be out for at least three weeks. He is expected to miss the UCL match against Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv and La Liga fixtures against Alaves and Real Betis. Ronaldinho, Former Brazil Striker, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Coutinho scored in the thrashing 5-1 win over Ferencvaros in Barcelona’s first Champions League match this season. He had been in fine form since returning from the loan at Bayern Munich where he lifted the Champions League title after humiliating his parent club Barcelona 8-2 in the semi-finals. Coutinho scored twice in six matches across all competitions this season.

He started the match against Real Madrid in the season’s first El Clasico but wasteful with the ball and spurned two golden chances as Barcelona suffered a 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Real Madrid. He played the full game against Madrid. But was left out of the squad that travelled to Turin for their Group G match against Juventus.

A release from Barcelona later stated that Coutinho has suffered a hamstring pull in his left leg and is out of the Juventus match. The release also stated the full extent of his injury will be determined tests.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will hope to maintain its winning start in the Champions League when they play Juventus in Turin on October 30 (Friday). Roland Koeman’s side are winless in their last three La Liga matches two of which they have lost.

