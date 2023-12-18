Luton Town’s captain Tom Lockyer remained in hospital and undergoing tests and scans on Sunday evening after his on-field collapse during a Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday. Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on the hour-mark, having suffered a cardiac arrest in the 59th minute of the match at the Vitality Stadium, leading to the abandonment and subsequent cancellation of the match at 1-1. Arsenal 2–0 Brighton, Premier League 2023–24: Wasteful Gunners Finally Break Down Seagulls to Secure Crucial Three Points.

He quickly received medical attention on field, while both sets of players were taken off the pitch. After some time Lockyer was taken off on a stretcher to the hospital. On Sunday evening, Luton issued a statement, saying that Lockyer remained in hospital undergoing tests. The club also requested privacy for their captain and his family.

"While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition," the post said.

"Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined. We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right. We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time." West Ham 3–0 Wolves, Premier League 2023–24: Mohammed Kudus Scores Brace As Hammers Beat Wanderers.

It is the second time Lockyer collapsed in a match this year, having done so during the Championship playoff final win against Coventry City in May. He was taken to hospital before having heart surgery. Lockyer then made his return to playing in June.

