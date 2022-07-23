PSG will be looking to continue their perfect start to the pre-season as they take on Japanese outfit Urawa Reds in the latest fixture. The clash will be played at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama, Japan on July 23, 2022 (Saturday) as the Parisian giants carry on with their preparations for the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Urawa Reds vs PSG, pre-season fixture live streaming can scroll down below. PSG 2–1 Kawasaki Frontale: Lionel Messi Scores As French Giants Win in Pre-Season Friendly.

Paris Saint Germain have made a good start to their pre-season, winning both their games while giving crucial playing time to the new signings as well as their front three. Manager Christophe Galtier will be hoping for a dominant performance from his team as the Japanese outfit Urawa Reds look to spoil the party.

When is PSG vs Urawa Reds, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG vs Urawa Reds friendly clash will be played at the Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 23, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of PSG vs Urawa Reds, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of PSG vs Urawa Reds, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the PSGTV Premium and Paris Saint-Germain Twitch channel. So fans in India can watch the live streaming of this match on these platforms. Besides, one can follow the social media accounts of both teams to stay updated about what's happening in the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2022 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).