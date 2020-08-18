UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online, RB Leipzig vs PSG: German club RB Leipzig have climbed up the ladders of success in both Germany and Europe in a very short span of time. Tonight, they take on French champions for a place in the finals of the UEFA Champions League – a feat even their die-hard fans would not have comprehended. But such is the positive impact of their fast-paced attacking football; the results have more often than not been in their favour. Parsi Saint Germain have also shrugged away the tag of being chokers are looking forward to the semis. With a galaxy of footballing geniuses in their ranks, its time they delivered a major European championship. PSG vs LEP Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Semi-Finals: Tips to Pick Best Team for PSG vs RB Leipzig Football Match.

Ibrahim Konate’s hip injury rules him out for RB Leipzig, and apart from him, Julian Nagelsmann has a fully fit squad to select his team from. Yussuf Poulsen stepped up well with Timo Werner gone in the lone striker position. The Leipzig skipper will once again need to be on top of his hold up play and get the likes of Dani Olmo and Christopher Nkunku involved. Angelino and Tyler Adams on the wings have raw pace which can put a PSG in a spot of bother.

PSG have a few notable absentees in goalkeeper Keylor Navas and midfielder Marco Verratti. Brazil defender Thiago Silva is on his way out of the French club but will be eager to win a major silverware before he moves on. In attack, Kylian Mbappe looks set to start after a power-packed cameo against Atalanta. Neymar completed a record number of take on in the quarter-final without much end product. The Brazil international has to improve on his finishing if PSG are to progress to the finals. Julian Nagelsmann-Led RB Leipzig Become First Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo to Eliminate Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid From UCL Knockout Stage.

When is RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

RB Leipzig vs PSG match will be played at the Estadio da Luz Football Stadium. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will take place on August 19 (Tuesday night) and it will have a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live action of RB Leipzig vs PSG clash will be available on Sony Sports channels. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live telecast of UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the RB Leipzig vs PSG quarter-final clash online for its fans in India. The return of Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe makes PSG a daunting prospect for RB Leipzig. The German club will give it a go, but success looks set to desert them tonight.

