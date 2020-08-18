Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on RB Leipzig (LEP) in first semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. PSG vs LEP clash will be played at the Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon on August 18, 2020 (late Tuesday night). This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Paris-Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig in UCL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Julian Nagelsmann-Led RB Leipzig Become First Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo to Eliminate Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid From UCL Knockout Stage.

PSG will be without Keylor Navas who was injured against Atalanta in the quarter-finals. The Parisians will also miss the services of star midfielder Marco Veratti, who is also injured at the moment. But the Ligue 1 side will welcome back Angel Di Maria after his suspension and Kylian Mabpape, who came off the bench against Atlanta, could be handed a place from the start. Keylor Navas Injury Update: PSG Goalkeeper Ruled out of Champions League Semi-Final Clash Against RB Leipzig.

Ibrahima Konate is the only known absentee for RB Leipzig for this match as apart from him, Julian Nagelsmann has an entire squad available for selection. The 33-year-old is not expected to make a number of changes from their quarter-final clash, but the likes of Patrick Shick and Emile Forberg could come into the side.

PSG vs Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Sergio Rico (PSG) must be your keeper for this clash.

PSG vs Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), and Angelino (LEP) must be your defenders.

PSG vs Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Angel Di Maria (PSG), Marcel Sabitzer (LEP), Dani Olmo (LEP) and Kevin Kampl (LEP) must be your midfielders.

PSG vs Leipzig, UCL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Neymar (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Yussuf Poulsen (LEP) must be your forwards.

Neymar (PSG) must be your captain for this game while Marcel Sabitzer (LEP) can be named as the vice-captain.

