Real Madrid has announced a 21-member squad for the La Liga 2021-22 game against Cadiz. The likes of Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo Goes have obviously not been included in the squad as these players are down with COVID-19. The match between Real Madrid and Cadiz will be held at 01.30 am IST on December 20, 2021, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Talking about the home team they are placed on number one of the points table with 42 points in their kitty. The team is five points clear of Sevilla that is place number two with 37 points. Lionel Messi Reacts to PSG's Draw Against Real Madrid in UCL 2021-22, Sets His Eyes on Winning Prized Possession.

Luka Modric has since tested negative but will not be a part of the match. Whereas, Cadiz has not had a great run of luck so far in La Liga 2021-22. Placed on number 18 of the points table, Cadiz has just accumulated 13 points out of their 17 outings. Despite the fact that they were labelled as the underdog Cadiz had shocked Real Madrid last season as they had won the match 1-0. Cadiz has their share of injuries and suspensions.

Salvi Sanchez is ruled out due to suspension. Jon Ander Garrido and Jose Mari are out with injuries. Iza Carcelen could also miss out on the match due to fitness issues. Now let's check out the predicted playing XI for both teams.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius

Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Alejo, Jonsson, Alarcon, Fernandez; Lozano, Negredo

The home team is expected to step onto the pitch with a 4-3-3 formation and the visitors are expected to the lineup in a 4-4-2 formation. Stay tuned for updates on the game.

