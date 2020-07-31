After winning the La Liga 2019-20, Real Madrid has launched home and away kits for the upcoming season. Little did they know that the jersey wouldn’t be liked by the fans and they will be trolled by the fans. While a few fans asked Adidas to design a better jersey, one of them said that the Los Blancos should reuse their jersey from the last season. The home kit is all-white colour and also has a hint of pink down the sides on the Adidas three stripes. Real Madrid Clinch La Liga 2019–20 Title With 2–1 Win Over Villarreal; Twitterati Hail New Kings of Spain for Record League Victory.

The away jersey has a V-cut on the neck and is light pink in colour with a similar design. As per a Spanish newspaper, the team will don this pink jersey for the Champions League 2019-20 against Manchester City in the Round of 16 which will take place on August 7, 2020. The fans, however, are lashing out at the sports brand for coming up with the design. Check out the design below and the reactions from fans.

🚨 NEW JERSEY ALERT! 🚨 🆕👕 Nothing less than success. Introducing our new 2020/21 @adidasfootball home jersey.#HalaMadrid | #ReadyForSport — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 31, 2020

Away Kit:

Reactions:

Adidas:

Adidas got paid millions to give you a tea towel — Jamie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇹🇧🇧 (@Immobileismydad) July 31, 2020

Another one

Is this all you can do about the new kits? Are we a joke to you? — nancy ♡ (@iscoballer) July 31, 2020

Dislike button

Only if there was a dislike button on Twitter.. we'd be fucking breaking records here. — Harish (@chintubro) July 31, 2020

Last one

Please redesign the home kit. — Joshua Chella (@ChellaJoshua) July 31, 2020

Ahead of the Champions League 2019-20, the team has suffered from a setback as Mariano Diaz has been tested positive for COVID 19. The team has been warned about the same.

