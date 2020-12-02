Real Madrid suffered from a shocking defeat once again in the Champions League 2020 against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Camp Nou. The team has suffered from 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the match. A win here would mean that they could have sealed a spot in the round-of-16. With this, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the next match is a do or die game in order make way into the next round. The match was held at the backyard of the Los Blancos. The netizens were quite angry with the performance of the team and they trolled the team mercilessly. Champions League 2020-21: Liverpool and Porto Advance, But Real Madrid in Deep Trouble After Losing 0-2 Against Losing Shakhtar Donetsk.

Talking about the match, Dentinho and Manor Solomon were the ones who scored a goal at the 57th and 82nd minute respectively. The home team dominated the possession with 57 per cent and had eight shots on target out of 15. Whereas Shakhtar had the ball possession for 41 per cent with four shots on target out of seven. However, as per a few football pundits, it was the poor defence that led the team to lose the game.

Even until this moment, we have Real Madrid and Zinadine Zidane trending on social media with netizens trolling the team. Check out the tweets below:

If Real Madrid ends up playing in Europa League, the blame isn’t on Zidane who was promised some players & took a risk on his legacy but only on Florentino Perez who failed to keep Ronaldo, kept Bale & failed to buy players when needed. Splashed insane amounts on “Next Neymars” — A (@RMadridEngineer) December 1, 2020

Just saw the entire game all over again idk why pic.twitter.com/W9tPrhfQwy — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 2, 2020

As things stand, Real Madrid will be playing in the Europa League for the first time in the club's history 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZevwbOrCtd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 1, 2020

Real Madrid in the Europa League: pic.twitter.com/yhiveYIL9X — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 1, 2020

Real Madrid aren’t the same in Europe without him... pic.twitter.com/ZIJ4PmeBYv — Purely Football (@PurelyFootball) December 1, 2020

Zinedine Zidane said that the team will have to show their pride in the next game. Real Madrid will face Monchengladbach in their next game of the Champions League.

