After winning their 35th La Liga title, Real Madrid's focus will now be on the Champions League. The record European Champions are looking to reach yet another final as they face Manchester City in the second leg. However, they will have to do it without one of their starting centre-backs as David Alaba is a doubt for the clash. Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola's Team Edge Seven-Goal Thriller.

Real Madrid trail in the semifinal tie as they lost to England's Manchester City 4-3 in the first leg. Los Blancos have produced a number of comebacks this season and are in need of another to make it to the summit clash against either Liverpool or Villarreal.

However, the side from Madrid will be without their star defender David Alaba, who has picked up an injury ahead of the match. According to reports in Spain, the Austrian international has suffered a 'fibrillar rupture' and is more than likely to miss the match.

David Alaba has been a key addition to the Real Madrid side since his arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer. The defender has played in 45 games in all competitions so far, playing a part in seven goals.

Real Madrid are expected to start Nacho Hernandez in the centre of the defence if David Alaba is unfit to make it into the playing XI. Carlo Ancelotti's men trail in the tie and will be hoping to overcome the deficit at home and reach another European final.

