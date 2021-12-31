Romelu Lukaku has dropped a bombshell that has left all his fans in a state of shock. So the Chelsea forward has claimed that he is unhappy with the Blues and is confident of returning to Inter Milan. During an interview with one of the channels, Lukaku has also blasted out at Thomas Tuchel and explained that he is fine physically but is unhappy with the situation in Chelsea. Furthermore, Lukaku expressed his love for Italy and wants to return to Inter Milan soon. Danny Welbeck Last Minute Goal Hurts Chelsea’s Chance of EPL 2021-22 Title, Blues’ Match Against Brighton Ends With 1-1 Draw.

The interview has happened three weeks ago but Lukaku is said to have expressed his views in private to the Chelsea manager. Needless to say that Lukaku will be facing a host of tough questions from the journalists during the presser ahead of their match against Liverpool. Lukaku on the other hand refuses to give up. While speaking about his love for Italy, he said, "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is the right moment to talk and let people know what really happened," explained Lukaku.

Chelsea had already been facing a tough time in the EPL 2021-22. Their recent 1-1 draw against Brighton has hurt the Blues for their chance for a title. Manchester City, on the other hand, ended the year on a high note by being a strong contender for the EPL 2021-22 title.

