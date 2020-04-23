Ronaldo De Lima Takes a Dig at Cristiano Over Name Rivalry, Says ‘It Must Be Boring to Hear That I Am the Real Ronaldo’

Ronaldo de Lima and Cristiano (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ronaldo de Lima and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greats in the game and are well-known for their goal-scoring exploits. Though the two didn’t actually play in the same ‘era’, the strikers are often compared with each other because of the similarities in the names and because of threat they possess in front of the goal. The two have kind of a similar career path, as they both established themselves at the pinnacle of football at Real Madrid before moving to Italy in search of a challenge. Brazilian Ronaldo Better Than Cristiano, Former Inter Milan Striker Christian Vieri Ranks R9 Above CR7.

During an interview with Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro on Instagram, the Brazilian legend opened up about the rivalry between the two great ‘Ronaldo’s’. ‘For Cristiano, it must be boring to hear that I am the real Ronaldo. People cannot be compared. Cristiano will remain in football history for the goals and for the continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best, like Messi.’ He said. Cristiano Ronaldo Not at Lionel Messi’s Level, David Beckham Picks Barcelona Captain Over Juventus Star.

When it comes to the biggest prize in club and international football, the two have had fairly different careers. Ronaldo de Lima won the Word Cup in 1994 and 2002 and was a runner up in 1998 while Cristiano has been underwhelming with Portugal and is yet to make it to a final. However, Cristiano has lifted the Champions League trophy on five separate occasions, while ‘O Fenomeno’ has never tasted European glory.

Ronaldo de Lima had his share of injuries as recurring knee problems limited the Brazilians playing time and despite being a world-class talent and a decorated footballer, it felt like he never fulfilled his potential. But Cristiano has never had such injury concerns as at 35, the Portuguese captain is showing no signs of slowing down.