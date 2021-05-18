Experienced English manager Roy Hodgson is set to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League outfit confirmed on Tuesday. The veteran gaffer, who was the oldest manager to have managed in the Premier League, has worked with 16 different teams in eight countries and is thus putting an end to his four-year spell at the south London club, with his last game being against Liverpool on Sunday. Crystal Palace, currently positioned 13th in the Premier League table with 44 points, next face ninth placed Arsenal on Wednesday. Alisson Becker Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring His First Career Goal During West Brom vs Liverpool, EPL 2021, Dedicates the Feat to his Late Father (Watch Video).

"After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," Hodgson stated, as quoted by a statement.

"So our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace. It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace," he added.

Roy Hodgson to Step Down

Roy Hodgson to Step Down

With Hodgson at the helm, Palace have finished 11th, 12 and 14th so far in the last three seasons. This decision by Hodgson comes amidst rumours of former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard taking over the managerial job with the Eagles. Lampard was sacked by Chelsea after a poor run of games.

