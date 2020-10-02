Sergio Dest has finally made an appearance in Barcelona and the newbie made an appearance in the press. The former Ajax player was asked about Lionel Messi and like any youngster, he too was excited to rub shoulders with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. His feeling resonated to that youngster who was more than pleased to meet his idol. “Is amazing to play with the best player in the world. I looked up to him too If I see him today in the afternoon, it will be so exciting,” said Sergino Dest during an interview with the press. For a while now there has been a buzz about the Catalan Giants signing Dest and even the netizens had asked Barcelona to announce the signing of the Ajax player. Barcelona Confirms Signing Sergino Dest, Share a Video to Reveal Big Football Transfer News on Social Media.

Finally, the team took to social media on Thursday and shared the video of Dest entering the Camp Nou. This got the fans excited and their joy knew no bounds seen Dest at Barcelona. The former Ajax player appeared in the press today and was obviously asked about Lionel Messi and check out the video of his response.

❝It's amazing to play with the best player in the world ... I looked up to him too ... If I see him today in the afternoon, it will be so exciting.❞ — @sergino_dest, on Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/FiZTHj6jYA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2020

Dest also said that it was a dream come true for him to play for the Catalan Giants for Barcelona. The fans are eager to watch the newbie in action in the new colours of Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).