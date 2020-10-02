Cristiano Ronaldo has been sweating it out in the practice session for the upcoming game against Napoli in the Serie A 2020-21. The match will be held on October 5, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center and the team is leaving no stone unturned to win the fixture. The team shared a picture of Ronaldo in the practice session. In Serie A 2019-20, Juventus won both the home and away fixture. When Napoli hosted Juventus, it was Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic who had scored for the team and led the Old Lady to a 1-2 win. At the Allianz Stadium, Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kalidou Koulibaly were the ones who netted a goal for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Clash Excite Fans After Juventus and Barcelona Are Drawn in Group G of UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most vital players for the team as he has been in a terrific form since the start of the year. Even in the last game against AS Roma, CR7’s brace helped the team secure a 2-2 draw. Prior to this in Juventus’ first game of the season, Ronaldo had scored a goal at the 88th minute and helped the Old Lady secure a 0-3 win. Thus, the team would want to keep up with their winning momentum. Now let’s have a look at the picture shared by Juventus.

View this post on Instagram 🙌 THAT #FridayFeeling 🙌 A post shared by Juventus (@juventus) on Oct 2, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

The team is currently placed on number six of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with four points in their kitty. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the player to watch out for.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).