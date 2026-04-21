In a display of sustained aggression, Abhishek Sharma reached a milestone second IPL century on Tuesday, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a dominant position in their Match 31 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-handed opener reached the three-figure mark in just 47 deliveries, delighting the home crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. You can follow Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

The innings solidified Sharma's reputation as one of the most destructive openers in the 2026 season, as he dismantled a Delhi bowling attack that had struggled for consistency from the outset.

After Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl, Sharma and his opening partner Travis Head set the tone immediately. The duo posted a blistering 97-run opening partnership inside the first nine overs, with Sharma playing the role of the primary aggressor. SRH vs DC Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

While Head departed for 37 off 26 balls, Sharma showed no signs of slowing down. He reached his half-century in 25 balls before accelerating further, needing only 22 more deliveries to move from 50 to 100. His innings was punctuated by 10 towering sixes and 8 boundaries, maintaining a strike rate well above 200 throughout his stay.

Abhishek Sharma Scores his 2nd IPL Century

With this ton, Abhishek Sharma has joined an elite group of players to score multiple centuries for the Hyderabad franchise. He now shares the record for the most IPL hundreds for SRH, two, alongside legendary figures David Warner and Heinrich Klaasen.

Notably, this follows his career-best 141 against Punjab Kings in the 2025 season, further cementing his place as the cornerstone of the Sunrisers' batting lineup.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).