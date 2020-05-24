This Day That Year: When Sergio Ramos’ Last Minute Equaliser Helped Real Madrid Win UEFA Champions League 2014, Los Blancos Revisit Winning Moments (Watch Video)

Sergio Ramos (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have clashed at the UEFA Champions League 2014 finals at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. The match was played on May 24, 2014, and the fans still remember the moment when Sergio Ramos’ last-minute equaliser helped the team with the league title. in this section of ‘This Day That Year’ we shall talk about this particular match where Los Blancos won the game 4-1 and won the title. The official account of Real Madrid even tweeted about the match on the occasion of the anniversary. Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema & Other Real Madrid Stars Gear Up For Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return (See Pics & Video).

The match began with Atletico Madrid having an upper hand over their opponents as they netted a goal Diego Godín at the 36th minute of the match. It looked as if they would walk away with the title but in the dying minutes of the match, Sergio Ramos scored a goal and took the team to 1-1. A few minutes were added to the game. Gareth Bale scored a goal at the 110th minute of the match and Marcelo took the team to 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo sprung into action and converted a penalty into a goal and thus directed the team to a 4-1 win. You can watch the highlights of the match and then the tweet by Los Blancos.

Now a tweet by Real Madrid

💫🏆 A day of anniversaries! On this day, we won... 8⃣ La Octava 🔟 La Décima#RMHistory | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/UrAGTHtraw — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 24, 2020

It was the fifth tournament final to feature two teams from the same association, the second all-Spanish final and the first between teams from the same city.