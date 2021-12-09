Barcelona has crashed out of the Champions League 2021-22 match as they lost to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Post this, Thomas Muller sent out a message to the Catalan Giants and said that the team cannot match the intensity of the game on the highest levels. Muller also admitted that the team has it all technically and tactically but they cannot match the intensity of the game. Barcelona has been ruled out of the UCL 2021-22 for the first time in the last two decades. The team lost the game 3-0. Barcelona Crashes Out of UCL 2021-22 After Losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller netted a goal at the 34th minute and then Leroy Sane took the team to 2-0 in the next nine minutes of the match. Jamal Musiala's goal at the 62nd minute took the team to 3-0. No goals were scored by Barcelona and thus, they could not make it to the knockout rounds. The German international spoke to the press and explained that why Barcelona slipped so far. ”I think Barça can’t cope with the intensity,” he said. “Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically. But they can’t cope with the intensity in top football,” explained Muller.

Barcelona was sent to the Europa League 2021-22. This is the first time in 17 years that the team is playing in the Europa League 2021-22. 15 teams have qualified so far in the Round-of-16. From Group E, it was Benfica advanced to the next round. This includes Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich has made it to the Round-of-16.

