Top 5 Hairstyles of Cristiano Ronaldo That Would Make You Drool Over Juventus Star Once Again! (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apart from his game, Cristiano Ronaldo is also known for his looks. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner follows fashion quite closely and makes sure to follow the trends quite closely which often grab the headlines. Ronaldo experiments a lot with his hair. Recently we saw him donning a new look which reminded us of his younger days and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner asked if the netizens if the looks were approved. Needless to say, social media went berserk and gave a thumbs up to CR7. Some of his hairstyles are so good that one actually feels like steaking his look book. Let’s have a look at this top 5 hairstyle that you need to try.

Recent look!

View this post on Instagram Approved ? 🤔 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 26, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

So first up we have this recent look that we just spoke about. In the snap, we Ronaldo have a little longer hair than usual. As mentioned above, it takes you back to his days with Manchester United where he donned a similar look.

With man bun

View this post on Instagram Positive thoughts...always! 💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 25, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Now, this is a kind of an extension to his long hair. Ronaldo appeared to have a man bun during the practice session of Juventus. He must have donned the look to avoid getting disturbed due to his hair. But CR7 looked sexy and pulled off the man bun like a pro!

Sleek pompadour with low side fade

View this post on Instagram 👀 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 11, 2020 at 9:04am PST

Next up we have his hairstyle which is sleek pompadour with low side fade. This style would remind you of the famous pop star Elvis Presley. Needless to say, the former Manchester United player pulled off the look elegantly.

Retro look

View this post on Instagram Always great to see you my friend @faz3 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:58am PST

Ronaldo carried this look when he was in Dubai and the retro look suited the footballer. As the hairstyle suggests that the retro would go with formal attire. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner manages to pull this off in casuals as well.

Twisted faux hawk

View this post on Instagram Moments ❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 15, 2018 at 9:47am PDT

Now, this twisted faux hawk is quite a common style for Ronaldo. His top hair looks like a crown and the sides will have less or minimum hair. With your hair, you can twist your hair manually to give a perfect look.

That’s all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on any of your favourite hairstyle of Ronaldo, feel free to leave your comments in the Comments section below. Also, let us know if you have tried any of these looks.